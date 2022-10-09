Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state expressed confidence that the two countries have a significant potential for the development of relations in such areas as trade, manufacturing, agriculture, and education.

“I am convinced that by joint efforts we will be able to implement a number of projects which will help increase the trade turnover between our countries, create new jobs, and advance the level of cooperation,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Yoweri Museveni good health and every success. He also wished the people of Uganda wellbeing and prosperity.