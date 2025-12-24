Reports of Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has heard reports from Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel.

In the morning on 24 December Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin about the state of affairs in the Armed Forces.

Among other things the report covered the placement of Oreshnik [Hazelnut] missile systems in Belarus and their deployment for combat alert duty. Further advancement of military cooperation and military technology cooperation with the Russian Federation was also discussed.

Missile production where Belarus actively develops its own competences represents an important cooperation avenue in this regard. The head of state was informed that modernized multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) Polonez-M of Belarusian make with an increased firing range and an improved accuracy of fire had been fired the other day.

During the second session of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned plans to continue upgrading Polonez MLRS. As the defense minister was delivering the report, the relevant matters were discussed from the practical point of view and the necessary tasks were formulated.

The successful experience of modernization of the air defense missile system Buk was noted. Viktor Khrenin informed Aleksandr Lukashenko about plans to ship the corresponding weapon systems to the army units.

A number of personnel management decisions were discussed in detail: proposals concerning appointments in the Armed Forces.

Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel also delivered a report to the Belarus President.

The President was informed about the State Security Committee’s intelligence and counterintelligence efforts and about the situation in Belarus ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Aleksandr Lukashenko gave instructions to keep all the ongoing processes under control in order to ensure security in a reliable manner.

Continued work of security agencies within the framework of Belarus-USA contacts was also discussed. In particular, concrete steps and Belarus’ assistance with dealing with humanitarian issues as part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed as well as the USA’s new proposals relating to negotiations.

The situation at the Belarusian-Lithuanian border was reported, including due to incidents involving weather balloons. Despite attempts of Lithuanian authorities to make it a political problem, the Belarusian side remains open to constructive interaction and negotiations on matters of transboundary cooperation and more than that.

Belarusian-Polish relations were also high on the agenda. Ivan Tertel informed Aleksandr Lukashenko about contacts between security agencies for the sake of addressing the worst problems that exist between the countries. The head of state gave the necessary further instructions.