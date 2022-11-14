Report on operational situation in the country, development of Internal Affairs Ministry

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with the Internal Affairs Ministry officials to receive a report on the operational situation in the country and the development of the agency.

The keynote speaker was Internal Affairs Minister Ivan Kubrakov. Attending the meeting were also State Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich and Deputy Internal Affairs Ministers Nikolai Karpenkov and Dmitry Korzyuk.

“Our people know and understand that we have lately been doing a lot to improve the system of government in our state, including its military component, keeping in mind the situation around Belarus. There are also plenty of problems inside the country. Therefore, today we will discuss the current issues related to the improvement of the operation of the Internal Affairs Ministry. We will also consider a number of other matters that you, first of all the minister, wanted to discuss long ago and take a decision on,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed to keep in mind that there should be no narrow institutional interests and excesses, which go contrary to the direction of the state development. “Everything should fit into a single concept, and we have to act according to the situation. I am saying that there is never any extra money. If we must do something, then we must do it. If we need to wait and be patient, then we need to do it. I mean in terms of expansion, and perhaps even some spending on ensuring the viability of our military units, the power bloc in general. So if we can wait for some time, we need to do it. If we cannot, we must quickly make a decision,” said the Belarusian leader.