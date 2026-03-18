Report of Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov on 18 March.

The two main sections of the report delivered to the head of state focused on the start of the spring field work and, first and foremost, the sowing campaign as well as export sales of Belarusian food.

The head of state was informed that the sowing of early spring crops had already begun in most of the country except for Vitebsk Oblast due to peculiar natural and climatic conditions in this northern region. High readiness rates of vehicles and machines had been secured. It will allow doing the necessary amount of work within an optimal timeframe.

The report as a whole also touched upon plans to sow other crops. Special emphasis is made on corn during the current season. Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed his earlier instructions for agrarians to secure a gross cereal yield at least on par with last year’s.

As for the export of food, Yuri Gorlov told Aleksandr Lukashenko that positive trends are shaping up. An increase has been registered in comparison with 2025. Dairy products and meat products of Belarusian make enjoy steady demand. The minister remarked that taking into account the current prices on the global market all the chances are available for securing a food export figure this year that exceeds last year’s record high.

Active work is in progress to expand the geography of export shipments. Belarusian foods are now shipped to a total of 117 countries across the globe at present.