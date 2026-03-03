Ten Belarusian law enforcement officers awarded ahead of Police Day

Ten law enforcement officers have been awarded state awards in recognition of personal contributions to reinforcing the state security, in recognition of skillful organization of their work and high results in efforts to protect public law and order, fight crime, and in recognition of exemplary discharge of service. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the relevant decree.

Chief of the Gomel Oblast Police Department, Police Major General Aleksandr Shastailo was awarded the Order for Service to the Homeland, 3rd class.

Four people were awarded Medals for Excellence in the Maintenance of Public Order. The award will be presented to: Sergei Drugakov, senior police warrant officer of the detention team with the Gorky town branch of the Security Services Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry; Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Commander of the Internal Troops, Major-General Nikolai Karpenkov; Chief of the Department of Corrections of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Major General Oleg Matkin; Chief of the Criminal Search Office of the Criminal Police of the Minsk City Police Department, Police Colonel Sergei Ushakov.

Medals for Impeccable Service, 1st class were awarded to Chief of the State Automobile Inspection Office of the Public Security Police of the Minsk City Police Department, Police Colonel Sergei Babich and Deputy Chief of the Central Office, Chief of the 1st Office of the Central Office for Counteracting Cybercrime of the Criminal Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Aleksandr Ringevich.

Two other law enforcement officers were awarded Medals for Impeccable Service, 2nd class. They are Senior Investigator for Major Crimes with the Department for the Investigation of Major Crimes and Major Crimes Against Persons of the Criminal Search Office of the Criminal Police of the Brest Oblast Police Department, Police Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Vecher and Deputy Chief of the Center, Chief of the Cyber Security Organization Department of the Cyber Security Center of the Finance and Logistics Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Yegor Parchuk.

Senior Criminal Investigator of the Criminal Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Major Aleksandr Ivashko was awarded a Medal for Impeccable Service, 3rd class.