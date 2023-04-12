Belarusians to mark State Flag, Emblem, Anthem Day

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.105 on 12 April to amend decree No.157 “On national holidays, festive days, and commemorative days in the Republic of Belarus” of 26 March 1998.

The name of the state holiday “Day of the State Emblem of the Republic of Belarus and the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus – second Sunday in May” has been changed to “Day of the State Flag, the State Emblem, and the State Anthem of the Republic of Belarus – second Sunday in May”.

The new name will allow paying tribute to all the three state symbols of Belarus.