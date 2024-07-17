Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Domashkevich, an outstanding statesman of Belarus, an experienced and authoritative policymaker.

“Nikolai Domashkevich’s life path is an example of selfless and devoted service to the people and the Fatherland. The magnitude of his personality, statesmanship, firm character, commitment and active citizenship have always helped him achieve high results in the most responsible jobs during his professional career. A man of duty and honor, he made a significant contribution to the development of an effective system of public administration,” the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the blessed memory of the faithful son of Belarus will remain in the history of the country and in the hearts of Nikolai Domashkevich's colleagues.