Every invention of Belarusian scientists becomes part of the national heritage, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a ceremony to award Doctor of Sciences diplomas and professor certificates to scientific and pedagogical workers in Minsk on 9 February.

“Dear friends, I believe the atmosphere in the Palace of Independence is very intellectual today. We traditionally mark the Day of Belarusian Science by presenting Doctor of Sciences diplomas and professor certificates to scientific and pedagogical workers. Of course, science is international and belongs to the world. It is intended to serve the entire humanity. But you are scientists of Belarus. All your outstanding ideas and great ideas are like a child for you, and they are born on this land. Every invention turns into our national heritage,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state congratulated the scientific workers on their high titles, noting that they have come a long way to achieve them. “Great work is behind every diploma and every certificate,” the President said.

"In our country, people of science enjoy great respect and support from the state. Maybe it's not enough but we do do what is in our power. You know how much effort and money have been invested to preserve the continuity of scientific schools and achievements of past times, to create the conditions for the development of modern science. When offering some technologies and training in these technologies to foreign leaders and specialists, including in Zimbabwe, I always emphasize that we are so smart because we stand on the shoulders of the giant science of the Soviet Union. This should never be forgotten. Your contribution is great, but we have something to rely on: both in science and in statehood, manufacturing industries, social matters. We have preserved the scientific schools, and you have taken them further. We have achieved certain results and we can use them in our country, as I estimate, by 50%," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The country has to export the rest, the President explained. "I would like us to make more use of new technologies that you invent. But alas… and you know why it is so," the head of state added. “We do have something to be proud of. Everyone who visited the science and technology exhibition Intellectual Belarus made sure of this. Once I instructed the Academy of Sciences to prepare such an exhibition. They did a good job. But there's work to be done.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, the event aroused a lively and sincere interest, and this is the result of joint efforts of scientists from the National Academy of Sciences, scientists from various industries and universities. An impressive gallery of promising domestic developments will be shown in each region of the country; the corresponding schedule has already been drawn up. So, soon the exposition will travel to Gomel Oblast. It has also attracted interest from other countries, for example, in Zimbabwe which the President recently went to on a state visit.

"Nevertheless, you, scientists, understand more than anyone that in science there is no time to rest on your laurels and there is no time to revel in your successes.

“Especially today, when our country confronts unprecedented political challenges, all of us, and science in the first place, must look only forward, and do it both for the benefit of people and in the name of creation. In other words, all your innovations should contribute to the development of culture, strengthen the economic power of the state and ensure our national security,” the Belarusian leader said. “Here, a lot can be done. Believe me. The way we are developing in economy and security, the tasks that we are facing, which can deliver huge financial results - I look at it and already begin to have doubts. We seem to be able to do something, but we are not very good at marketing. This, however, needs a separate conversation with the government.” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the scientists to achieve the highest pinnacle of scientific success. Not just to say a new word in science, but to make the entire world talk about your achievements. “It is not the status but the name that remains in history. As I see it, there is no greater goal for a true scientist than to ensure the continuity of his/her achievements, to raise a galaxy of successful students, and, of course, to glorify the Fatherland. I believe that if a scientist leaves behind a trail of students, or at least one student who is sure to surpass him/her, it is an even greater achievement than what you have achieved today,” the President said.

The natives of Belarus, Nobel Prize laureate in physics Zhores Alferov, one of the founders of the Belarusian truck industry, Hero of Belarus Mikhail Vysotsky, physicist and organizer of science in optics and spectroscopy, laser physics and infrared technology, Honored Scientist of Belarus Nikolai Borisievich did exactly so. The head of state cited them as an example for a reason. “They are gone, but they have left a bright mark. Their followers are your colleagues. That is why it is especially gratifying to see you, accomplished doctors and professors, together with your successful students. It shows that you are not afraid of competition with young, ambitious scientists, perhaps even dreaming of surpassing your teacher. Moreover, you are proud of them. It means Belarusian science will definitely have a future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I sincerely wish you to achieve the highest pinnacle of scientific success. Not just to say a new word in science, but to make the entire world talk about your and our achievements. It is not the status but the name that remains in history. Set ambitious and definitely noble goals. May luck, support from family and friends, and respect from the scientific community accompany you on the way to achieve them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state presented Doctor of Sciences diplomas to eight scientists.

Among them was Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Dmitry Karpinsky.

He got the scientific degree for establishing the properties of multiferroics based on bismuth ferrite, the use of which will make it possible to create new functional materials for electromagnetic field sensors, devices for energy storage and collection.

The degree of Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences was also awarded to Viktor Kisel for his work in the area of laser materials. They have already been introduced into batch production at OAO Peleng and are used in complex optoelectronic devices and systems for range measurement and tracking of moving objects.

Doctor of Technical Sciences Yury Krivoguz was awarded the scientific degree for the development of scientific principles of forming polymer composite materials on the basis of polymer mixtures of different polarity and creation of domestic competitive materials based on mixtures of structural thermoplastics and modified polyolefins which are used at the enterprises of Belarus, Russia and China.

The Doctor of Medical Sciences diploma was awarded to Larisa Parkhomenko. She developed a new method of chemoradiation treatment of locally spreading cancer of the mucous membrane of the oral cavity, tongue, pharynx and larynx.

Stepan Temushev was awarded the degree of Doctor of Historical Sciences for the development of a new area in Belarusian historiography associated with the formation of state finances in ancient Russia and the definition of their role in the major events of the Middle Ages in the East Slavic region.

Aleksandr Trofimuk was awarded a diploma of Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences for the development of the theory of numerical invariants of partially soluble groups and the theory of factorizable groups. The results have been used in the development of a software for the GAP computer algebra system and are considered promising for use in computer science and cryptography.

An academic degree of Doctor of Philological Sciences was awarded to Svetlana Kharitonova for the scientific and theoretical substantiation of the concept of system formation of children's mass media, the formation of their visual and semantic structure and the realization of educational potential, which contributes to the development of journalism and media communication for children.

Vladislav Khrustalev was awarded a diploma of Doctor of Biological Sciences for the development of a new system for classifying the elements of the secondary structure of proteins and a method for assessing their stability, designing and testing of vaccine peptides against influenza virus, human immunodeficiency virus, prion diseases, which makes it possible to increase the efficiency of the synthesis of peptide vaccines.

The President presented professor's certificates to the head of the department of oilseeds of the Research Center on Agriculture of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Yadviga Pilyuk (specialty "agronomy"), Head of the Communications Chair of the Faculty of Communications and Automated Control Systems of the Military Academy Maksim Pylinsky (military art and military construction), Head of the Department of Animal Hygiene of the Vitebsk State Academy of Veterinary Medicine Mikhail Karpena (zootechnics), Chief Researcher of the Radiation Therapy Laboratory of the National Research Center of Oncology and Medical Radiology Pavel Demeshko (clinical medicine), Chairperson of the Standing Commission on Health, Physical Culture, Family and Youth Policy of the House of Representatives Lyudmila Makarina-Kibak (clinical medicine), Director of the Institute of Inclusive Education of the Maksim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University Vera Khitryuk (pedagogy) and First Deputy Head of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aleksei Bashan (law).