Independence Day celebrations

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in solemn events timed to Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus on 3 July.

The head of state laid a wreath at the foot of the Mound of Glory. Then top-ranking officials laid flowers at the memorial.

War veterans, representatives of worker collectives and public associations, participants of military patriotic clubs and youth organizations also took part in the solemn ceremony.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: “Today we, millions of Belarusians, celebrate the key state holiday of our beloved Motherland. We celebrate it on a summer morning in a sacred place among ripening fields of Minsk Oblast while gazing into our own blue sky without fear. I am convinced that the holiday signifies peace for a majority of Belarusians.”

The head of state noted that the liberation of Belarus’ capital city on 3 July 1944 as part of Operation Bagration had restored peace in this wounded Belarusian land and had become an important stage on the way to the Great Victory. “It is true that the memorials and monuments the Belarusian nation has erected as a token of respect to the winners can be used to study at least the history of the Great Patriotic War,” the President said.

He reminded that in the area where the Mound of Glory memorial complex is located, on approaches to the heart of the Motherland the “Minsk cauldron” was completed around a Nazi force, after which destruction the entire Belarus was liberated within several weeks.

“Today by the will of the people we celebrate this fateful date of the Great Patriotic War on Independence Day. And we recall those, who died bravely for the sake of our peaceful present. We recall victims of the war and honor our dear war veterans and labor veterans, whose tenacity, courage, and love for the Motherland will always be an example for us and for future generations. We bow down and promise eternal glory to those, who died in the name of the freedom and independence of our Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Participants of the event honored the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence.

“In the peaceful and prosperous country that our Belarus is today, it is difficult for us to imagine what people in cities and villages ruined by the enemy felt as they faced death every day. But they did not kneel. They fought, survived, and prevailed. The enemy that came into our land felt the full force of the people’s fury of the partisan republic back then. Soil was burning under the feet of the invaders,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that the Nazi’s campaign to eliminate the Soviet nation during the war had begun in Belarus’ territory: “When we contemplate the topic of who suffered the most during that war (although this problem should not arise, but nevertheless), we have to remember that the elimination of the Soviet nation during the Great Patriotic War (the Nazi intended to leave one third or one fourth in this territory alive) started here, in Belarus. It was here that the elimination of those, who lived in the Soviet Union, had begun. And today we plainly call it the genocide of the Belarusian nation.”

The head of state reminded that the entire country rose up to fight the enemy back then: “Old and young ones alike. Red Army soldiers, partisans, underground resistance fighters. Many volunteered to join the army. Entire families fled into the forests and did not yield to the enemy. For the sake of our freedom all of them made a step into immortality by sacrificing their lives.”

In honor of these people and for the glory of the greatest heroic feat according to a Slavonic custom a mound has been built as a symbol of the courage of the nation, its fight for freedom, as a symbol of unfading memory of the grateful descendants.