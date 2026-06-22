Aleksandr Lukashenko honors 23 educators, students, cadets with commendation letters

The President’s commendation letters have been awarded to professors, students, and cadets of the country's higher education institutions. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the corresponding directive on 22 June.

For fruitful scientific and pedagogical activity, significant personal contribution to the training of highly qualified specialists, and the development of the creative abilities of talented youth, seven educators have been honored with the President's commendation letters: Pavel Boikachev, Head of the Department of Tactics and Armament of Radio-Technical Troops, Faculty of Air Defense, Military Academy; Sergei Zubryi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Theoretical and Applied Linguistics, Faculty of Foreign Languages, Kuleshov Mogilev State University; Olga Lavrova, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Economics, Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics; Yulia Lyzikova, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Faculty of Advanced Training and Retraining, Gomel State Medical University; Anna Matskevich, Deputy Dean for Ideological and Educational Work, Faculty of Civil Aviation, Belarusian State Academy of Aviation; Andrei Tsurikov, Professor, Department of Biology, Francysk Skaryna Gomel State University; Yevgenia Sharilova, Associate Professor, Department of Statistics, Belarusian State Economic University.

The President’s commendation letters have always been awarded to a group of students and cadets from various higher education institutions of Belarus for academic excellence and active public engagement. Among the 16 individuals honored with the award are: Ksenia Artemchik, 4th-year student, Faculty of Economics and Finance, Polessky State University; Diana Goryachko, 4th-year student, Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Management, Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University; Artyom Palash, 4th-year student, Faculty of History, Belarusian State University; Vladislav Prozorov, 4th-year student, Faculty of Computer Science and Electronics, Euphrosyne of Polotsk Polotsk State University; Maria Shidlovskaya, 4th-year cadet, Faculty of Officer Training, Institute of Border Guard Service of the Republic of Belarus.