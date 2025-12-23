Belarus ratifies convention on international organization for mediation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the law “On the Ratification of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation”.

This international treaty defines the goals and tasks of the organization, specifies the categories of disputes subject to mediation, and regulates procedural matters related to the conduct of mediation.

The head of state also signed a law ratifying the protocols amending the conventions on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal matters, dated 22 January 1993, and 7 October 2002. The conventions establish provisions that will ensure the compulsory enforcement of court orders for the recovery of child support in CIS countries.