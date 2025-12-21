Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Russia to attend summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg on 21-22 December.

On 21 December Aleksandr Lukashenko will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in narrow and extended formats. The agenda includes about twenty items. Leaders of the EAEU will discuss the formation of common markets for oil and petroleum products, the main areas of international activities for the next year, approaches to the development of trade and economic cooperation with the main partners of the EAEU, and a number of other issues.

A meeting between the Belarusian President and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also planned.

An informal meeting of the CIS heads of state will take place on 22 December. They will assess the prospects for integration and sum up the results of 2025.