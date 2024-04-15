Mechanism for shipping medications from Cuba to Belarus extended

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.151 on realizing an international agreement on 15 April.

The document extends the existing procedure for mutual deliveries within the framework of the Belarus-Cuba intergovernmental agreement of 24 June 2014.

The decree stipulates the norms meant to preserve the terms for buying Cuban medications in exchange for Belarusian agricultural machines and automobiles, medical goods and other goods of Belarusian make for two more years.

The document is designed to maintain effective mutual cooperation between Belarus and Cuba.