Aleksandr Lukashenko approves agreement on CIS coordinating forensics council

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved an agreement on the CIS coordinating forensics council. Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 177 on 29 April.

The State Committee for Forensic Examinations has been designated as the competent state body of Belarus in the CIS coordinating forensics council.

The agreement was signed the CIS summit in Bishkek on 13 October 2023. The coordinating council shall exchange the experience and implement organizational and practical measures to improve the quality of forensic activities in the CIS countries.