Lapel badges of Belarusian People’s Congress delegates instituted

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has instituted lapel badges of delegates of the Belarusian People’s Congress. The head of state signed relevant decree No.153 on 15 April.

The document approves a regulation on the lapel badge, its description and image in addition to defining the description and the form of the Belarusian People’s Congress delegate identification card.

The lapel badge looks like a vertical state flag of the Republic of Belarus, which streams from a flagpole. The Victory Monument in Minsk with the Eternal Flame at the bottom can be found at the border of the ornamental pattern and the red stripe of the state flag. The golden lettering “Belarusian People’s Congress” in Belarusian is on the flag. The bottom part of the lapel badge contains a laurel branch with 11 leaves of golden color. The branch weaves around the flag.