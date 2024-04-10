Aleksandr Lukashenko to go to Russian Federation on working visit

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to go to the Russian Federation on a working visit.

A one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will take place in Moscow on 11 April. The heads of state will discuss matters concerning the advancement of Belarus-Russia cooperation in various spheres as well as the matters that need to be discussed at the top level. The negotiations will also focus on the regional situation and the international one, the coordination of actions in response to existing challenges and threats.

On 12 April Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a joint event on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day. The heads of state will sum up results of a recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS) where a crew of the Union State of Belarus and Russia worked for the first time in history. The presidents will talk to the cosmonauts and will discuss future prospects of cooperation in space exploration.