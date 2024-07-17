Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on personnel reshuffle in the Armed Forces on 17 July.

Major General Aleksandr Naumenko was appointed Deputy Defense Minister to replace Major General Andrei Zhuk who was relieved of his duties and transferred to the retired reserve.

Until now, Aleksandr Naumenko was Commander of the North-Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces. This role will be taken over by Major General Aleksandr Bas who was relieved of his post as Head of the Combat Training Directorate of the Armed Forces of Belarus.