Decrees signed to improve system of state security agencies in Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decrees concerning the improvement of operation of the system of state security bodies.

Decree No.356 amends a number of previous Presidential decrees in furtherance of the updated law on state security bodies of the Republic of Belarus of 6 October 2022.

State security bodies will report exclusively to the head of state now. The system of state security bodies has been improved. Decree No.355 provides for reorganizing the state education institution Institute of National Security of the Republic of Belarus into the National Security Academy. The document also approves the charter of this educational institution.

The Council of Ministers and the State Security Committee have been instructed to take steps to realize these Presidential decrees by 1 January 2023.