Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Egypt on mutual trade promotion

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved the draft agreement between the Government of Belarus and the Government of Egypt on the system of mutual trade facilitation as a basis to hold negotiations. Decree No.176 was signed by the president on 29 April.

The State Customs Committee has been authorized to hold negotiations, while the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade - to sign the document if an agreement is reached within the approved draft.