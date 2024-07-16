Aleksandr Lukashenko monitors storm recovery efforts in Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is closely monitoring the ongoing recovery efforts following the recent storms that have affected a number of regions in the country.

All the necessary measures are promptly carried out under the control of the head of state. The President is regularly briefed on the situation by Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak, governors of Mogilev Oblast, Minsk Oblast and also Gomel Oblast which was most affected by the storms.

The President gave necessary instructions to the heads of a number of ministries and agencies, as well as First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Deputy Prime Ministers Anatoly Sivak and Pyotr Parkhomchik to promptly eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

Anatoly Sivak was instructed to ensure the removal of the storm-caused debris by the morning of 16 July, restore the operation of all infrastructure and life support systems, and to report back on the situation in the morning of 16 July.

Teams of power engineers, specialists of the forestry and other sectors have worked very hard in the past 24 hours and in the morning of 16 July Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak reported to the President that the majority of recovery works had been completed. The operation of Mozyr CHP Plant and high-voltage lines supplying the districts has been restored. Work is currently underway to connect production and residential facilities.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also made the decision to transfer all the damaged forests to the oblast executive committees.

The President praised the heroic work of those involved in the storm response efforts, including power engineers and forestry specialists, and asked to convey his gratitude to everyone taking part in the clean-up works.