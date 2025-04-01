Aleksandr Lukashenko approves priorities for scientific, sci-tech and innovative work for 2026-2030

On 1 April Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 135 to approve priority avenues of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative work in the country for the period of 2026-2030.

These priority avenues are the most promising and crucial areas of work that will help achieve meaningful results in the knowledge-intensive and high-tech sectors of the economy, bolster the competitive advantages and technological security of the country in the medium term. These are digital technologies and artificial intelligence, innovative technologies in manufacturing, biological and medical technologies, innovative technologies in the agricultural industry and food production, scientific and scientific-technical solutions for the security of people, society and the state.

The Decree gives priority to cross-sectoral fields that have a significant impact on several sectors of the economy and the social sphere.

State scientific research programs, scientific and technical programs, and the 2026-2030 State Innovative Development Program of Belarus will be drafted and approved in accordance with the stated priorities. The role of the heads of state-run organizations that order the development of such programs has been strengthened. They will be personally responsible for the effective use of funds, timely completion of tasks and achievement of planned results.

The Decree is aimed at consolidating scientific, educational and production potential, amassing material and intellectual resources in key areas of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative activities with the ultimate goal of ensuring the technological sovereignty of the country.