Report of Chairman of Gomel Oblast Executive Committee Aleksandr Rogozhnik

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Chairman of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee Ivan Krupko.

In light of the upcoming major working trip of the head of state to the southeastern regions of Belarus, the governor reported on specific issues that are under the President's control in the context of regional development. These include the expansion of the manufacturing base, the development of new promising industries in the agricultural sector, and the operation of district agro-service centers. The progress in the spring field work is traditionally in focus of attention of the head of state.

In particular, the incorporation of additional lands into large farms was discussed. Mozyr District has a positive experience in this regard where some lands of Narovlya District were transferred to the successful agricultural enterprises in Mozyr District several years ago. An example is the state farm-kombinat Zarya. As a result, crop farming and livestock breeding in the incorporated lands got an additional impetus. This will be demonstrated, among other things, to the President during his upcoming trip to the region.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was also briefed on the development of Krasny Mozyryanin, one of the oldest Belarusian confectionery enterprises. A production modernization project was recently implemented there.

An important topic of the report was ensuring the efficient operation of the district agro-service center network in the region. Advanced approaches are being developed based on the experience of Mozyrtechservice. It provides farm machinery repair and maintenance services and also produces agricultural units and trailed equipment needed in farming.

The livestock development was also discussed. Aleksandr Lukashenko had previously instructed to study the successful experience of the Russian enterprise Miratorg. The head of state was informed that the region has formed the breeding core and work is underway to develop both meat and dairy-meat industries.

The governor also reported on the progress in the spring field work. All agricultural enterprises in the region are busy planting crops; to date, about 80% of the planned area has been sown with early spring crops. The work is being carried out within the necessary technological timelines, high readiness of machinery has been ensured, fertilizers have been purchased, and winter crops fields are being fertilized. Special emphasis in the region is placed on corn. The region is planning to plant about 300,000 hectares with this crop.