Aleksandr Lukashenko makes several judiciary appointments

On 20 December, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 445 “On appointing and dismissing judges” in line with the decisions adopted at the session of the Belarusian People’s Congress.

Yuri Kobets, relieved of duties as Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court by the Congress, has been appointed Chairman of the Appellate Economic Court.

A staff reshuffle has also been made in the leadership of certain courts. Aleksandr Lisovsky and Eduard Korol have been appointed Chairmen of the Economic Courts of Gomel Oblast and Grodno Oblast, respectively.

In addition, a number of judges have been removed from their positions due to their election as judges of the Supreme Court.