Aleksandr Lukashenko signs laws meant to advance trade, economic relations with other countries

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed laws aimed at advancing trade and economic relations with a number of countries.

The head of state signed the law on ratifying the agreement on economic partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union and the United Arab Emirates. This international treaty is aimed at simplifying mutual trade and advancing cooperation between the EAEU and the UAE. Its realization will allow gaining an additional competitive advantage for Eurasian Economic Union products and enabling conditions for expanding export deliveries.

The President also signed a law, which provides for ratifying an interim trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia. The agreement is supposed to simplify mutual trade.

Apart from that, a memorandum of mutual understanding has been ratified between the governments of Belarus and Nigeria on cooperation and mutual aid in customs affairs. The document stipulates the main principles and forms of such cooperation, the procedure for providing mutual aid and for interaction of the customs bodies in suppressing and investigating customs violations.