Aleksandr Lukashenko okays comprehensive amendments to Land Code

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a law on amending the laws on regulating land relations.

The document introduces comprehensive amendments to the Land Code. They are aimed at improving land relations and increasing the accountability of municipal authorities for the development of the regions.

For instance, for the sake of state needs district executive committees are authorized to take decisions on the seizure and provision of land plots for the construction of facilities built in the interests of the region or the state. To retain personnel locally, oblast executive committees have been granted the right to determine the categories of persons to whom land plots can be provided without an auction.

The law provides for the possibility of providing once again land plots to citizens in need of better housing who voluntarily gave up previously provided plots due to valid reasons. The law also provides for giving land plots in a fast-track manner to families raising disabled children.

Apart from that, this legal act establishes the need to obtain the consent of the executive committee for the alienation of unfinished mothballed capital structures if they are located on land plots that are in private ownership or lease as well as if other types of rights to them exist.

The procedure has been clarified for purchasing a land plot or making a payment for the right to lease it with regard to several legally relevant actions with the land plot (division, change of the intended use, alienation). Repeated payment during the period of validity of the conclusion on the assessment of the market value of the land plot will not be required.

The law has also clarified matters of legalization of arbitrarily occupied land plots and unauthorized construction.

At the same time, the possibility of purchasing land plots held by land users as of 1 September 2022 into private ownership or lease with reduced coefficients has been extended. It has been unified with the expiry date of the land amnesty - until 1 January 2028.