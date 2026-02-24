Aleksandr Lukashenko to attend Union State Supreme State Council meeting in Moscow on 26 February

Belarusian President and Chairman of the Union State Supreme State Council Aleksandr Lukashenko will take part in a meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council on 26 February.

The event will be held in Moscow, and the agenda includes seven items related to bilateral integration processes.

The meeting will discuss the Main Directions for Implementing the Union State Treaty for 2024-2026, as well as the development of a similar document for 2027-2029.

Key agenda items also concern the establishment of cross-border commuter passenger service; the creation of the Union State Committee on Standardization and Quality; mutual support and cooperation in the field of international justice; and the awarding of the Union State Award in Literature and Art for 2025-2026.