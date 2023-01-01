2023 declared Year of Peace and Creation in Belarus

In order to consolidate the Belarusian people, strengthen the ideas of peace and creative work in society as the main conditions for the development of the Belarusian state, the President of the Republic of Belarus declared 2023 the Year of Peace and Creation. The head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree No. 1 on 1 January 2023.

The key areas of focus in 2023 will be the improvement of the system of military and patriotic education, the promotion of peaceful initiatives of citizens and the public, the fostering of interfaith dialogue that ensures peace and harmony in the Belarusian society, the demonstration of the advantages of the Belarusian economic model in the context of global turbulence, the promotion of creative labor as the main condition for the development of the Belarusian state.

Such themes will strengthen the perception of Belarus as an ‘island of peace’, the indisputable value of which is a weighty arguments in favor of reaching agreement on other important issues of public life. The Belarusian response to militarization in the European region will be peaceful creative work of compatriots.