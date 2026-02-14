Ice hockey match against Minsk Oblast Team

The Belarus President’s Team drew with Minsk Oblast Team, 5-5 (0-1, 4-3, 1-1), in the Republican Hockey League (RHL) match at the Olympic Arena in Minsk on 14 February.

