Meeting wuth China President Xi Jinping

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and China President Xi Jinping met in Samarkand where the heads of state are expected to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on 15-16 September.

Xi Jinping stated: “Dear President Lukashenko, my good friend, I am very glad to meet with you. It is our first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began. A meeting of old friends is always warm. Our bilateral relations have been incessantly advancing over the 30 years of China-Belarus diplomatic relations. Together with Mister President the reached agreements are being effectively realized, all-round cooperation of the two countries is characterized by strength and resilience. As a result of the meeting we are passing a joint declaration on establishing relations of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership and implement a historic upgrade of our cooperation to a new level.”

Xi Jinping assured he is ready to continue working together with Aleksandr Lukashenko to realize mutual political support and activate the entire complex of China-Belarus cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The China President also expressed gratitude for the close attention paid to China-Belarus relations.

In turn, Aleksandr Lukashenko assured China President Xi Jinping of the reliability of Belarusian friendship.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Dear Chairman, I thank you for the kind words you’ve just said. If you want to know our attitude to the People’s Republic of China and to you personally right now, you can multiply what you’ve said by two. You have always been not simply a solid and reliable friend for us but a serious support in these complicated times. You know what those are as well as I do.”

The Belarusian leader said: “I’d like to once again reaffirm our determination to advance the relations. We have always supported China on all matters of principle. Such as economic growth, unity, integrity of China, the ‘One China’ policy. We’ve always stood by you on all matters and even if someone wanted to rebuke us for something, they would not find a reason to. It will always be like that. We are reliable friends. Whatever it may cost us, if we’ve promised, we will stick to this policy and practice.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked his Chinese counterpart for the fact that in these complicated times – the pandemic and instability in the world – the sides had found strength and resolve to advance the relations to a new level of iron brotherhood, exemplary all-round strategic cooperation and all-weather partnership. “To a very decent and worthy level. And we will do everything for you not to regret it and not be mistaken about your choice,” the Belarusian head of state assured.

Words of gratitude were also offered in exchange for supporting Belarus’ intention to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “As I was meeting with your colleagues, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, I said that no country is likely to make any complaints about Belarus regarding the observance of principles of cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And such a not-insubstantial and reliable friend in Europe like Belarus will always be useful not only for the Shanghai organization but also for China,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked the Chinese minister of foreign affairs, the entire Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Commerce Ministry for resolute and prompt actions in the course of realizing agreements. “The [industrial park] Great Stone that you and I founded in Belarus is growing larger despite hindrances of individual countries. We are determined to continue its development,” the Belarusian leader stated.

Aleksandr Lukashenko added: “I’d like to personally thank you for supporting the development of the biotechnology industry. I thank our Chinese friends. We’ve agreed that we will meet in Minsk soon and will think about how we can expand our cooperation not only in biotechnologies but also in math, physics, and optoelectronics. In the areas where our technologies are sufficiently advanced, the technologies the People’s Republic of China needs.”