Belarus President signs Decree to amend official documents on geodetic and cartographic activities

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 272 to introduce amendments to a number of decrees of the head of state on 10 August.

In order to implement the norms of the Law of 13 December 2021 “On amending the Law of the Republic of Belarus “On geodetic and cartographic activities” the sources of financing of works to create and update state navigation maps in the digital format have been specified. Provisions on the creation of the National Atlas of Belarus have been excluded due to the completion of this work.