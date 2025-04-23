Belarus streamlines import of drones in interests of certain organizations

On 23 April 2025, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.165 to regulate the civilian use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and aircraft models.

The document amends Decree No.297 “On state registration and operation of civil unmanned aerial vehicles” of 25 September 2023. In particular, it simplifies the procedure for importing UAVs and aircraft models to Belarus in the interests of security, law enforcement and other organizations.

An obligation is introduced for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to coordinate the sale of UAVs in order to strengthen control over the turnover of UAVs.