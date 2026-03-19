Belarus introduces official symbols for Standardization Committee

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 97 “On official heraldic symbols of the State Committee for Standardization” on 19 March.

The document establishes the emblem, flag, and badge of distinction for the State Committee for Standardization, as well as the regulations governing these heraldic symbols, their descriptions, and official depictions.

The emblem consists of a blue circle featuring a golden letter Q at its center – a symbol of quality. Inside are the outline of Belarus and the abbreviation STB (for “standard of Belarus”).

The flag and badge feature the same design as the emblem.

The establishment of official heraldic symbols is intended to help preserve and develop the traditions of the State Committee for Standardization.