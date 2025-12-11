Belarus adjusts legislation on state social insurance, pension provision

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 427 on 11 December to introduce amendments to Decrees concerning state social insurance and pension provision.

The amendments, in particular, have been made to Decree No. 40 of 16 January 2009 “On the Social Security Fund of the Labor and Social Security Ministry”. For instance, the fund’s bodies are granted the right to issue decisions on debt recovery without a notarial enforcement endorsement, to use interdepartmental information resources and state agency databases free of charge, and to obtain information on the mobile phone numbers of individuals who independently pay contributions to the budget of the Social Security Fund, for the purpose of sending them notifications and messages. The fund is no longer authorized to finance employment support measures using its own budget funds.

Due to the establishment of the procedure for the payment of mandatory insurance contributions by diplomatic staff for their spouses, corresponding changes have also been made to Decree No. 276 of 15 May 2008 regarding Certain Issues of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Belarus.

Furthermore, duplicative provisions regarding pension assignment have been removed from Decree No. 171 of 18 May 2020 “On Social Support for Certain Categories of Citizens”, and the terminology of Decree No. 367 of 27 September 2021 “On Voluntary Additional Accumulative Pension Insurance”, has been clarified.