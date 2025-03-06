Belarus expands list of organizations that allow personal, property searches

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.97 to amend Decree.534 of 25 October 2007 “On measures to improve security activities” on 6 March.

The document seeks to improve the effectiveness of measures to ensure public order and safety during mass events, including cultural, sports and other entertainment events.

The Decree defines the list of facilities to be equipped with manual alarm systems connected to the Security Services Department of the Belarusian Internal Affairs Ministry. The list includes airports, bus and railway stations, educational institutions, shopping centers, markets, water parks, multifunctional buildings, as well as sports, entertainment and cultural facilities, healthcare and social service institutions with a number of seats and beds of 300 or more, and other critical infrastructure.

The list of organizations which allow searches of people, their belongings, documents, and vehicles has been amended. It has included facilities running discos, cultural and entertainment (night) clubs and using security services.

The list of organizations which allow the search of belongings, documents and vehicles by security guards now includes trade entities (legal entities) that own or operate sports facilities, shopping centers and cultural infrastructure facilities.

The Decree also describes the procedure for issuing weapons and ammunition to cash-in-transit security guards.