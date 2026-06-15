Belarus updates selection process for National Board of Honor

Belarus has introduced significant changes to the procedures governing the selection of winners for inclusion on the National Board of Honor. The corresponding decree No. 195 was signed by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 15 June.

The key changes concern the competitive selection process, with the aim of improving both the procedure and its legal framework attracting a broader range of participants.

To enhance the quality and transparency of the competition, the government will establish a unified selection procedure. The new rules provide for extensive public notification regarding the launch of the competition and its selection criteria. State authorities will also be able to nominate organizations for participation on their own initiative. In addition, the previous restriction preventing organizations that had won for two consecutive years from participating has been abolished. The sectoral scope of the competition has been expanded through the introduction of 14 additional nominations covering various production and service industries.

The decree also introduces a new format for honoring winners, including the presentation of a commemorative badge. To further promote the competition, the successful practices and achievements of winners will receive broader coverage in the media.