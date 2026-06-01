Belarus updates commodity exchange law

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the law On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Belarus on commodity exchanges, updating and improving the provisions of the corresponding legislation adopted on 5 January 2009.

The law includes provisions aimed at establishing a national system of exchange price indices and price quotations. It also enshrines the fundamental principles of exchange trading and simplifies procedures for concluding exchange service agreements.

In addition, the functions of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange in the field of exchange trading have been expanded and clarified.

Property rights to intellectual property assets have also been classified as exchange-traded commodities and admitted to exchange trading.