Ambitious goals in Belarus’ innovation development program till 2030

A state program to guide innovation development in 2026-2030 has been adopted in Belarus. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed corresponding Decree No.448.

The state program has been worked out taking into account proposals of scientists and experts on improving the scientific sphere as well as results of fulfilment of the previous program for the 2021-2025 period. That program has allowed successfully implementing over 50 innovative projects, creating science-intensive and high-tech products worth Br17.4 billion, including Br6.1 billion worth of exports.

In the new five-year term within the framework of the program organizations of all ownership forms will carry out innovative projects to set up new manufacturing facilities that are compliant with priority areas of scientific, R&D, and innovation work for the 2026-2030 period. It will allow successfully developing the domestic R&D potential, increasing the output of innovative products that are created using cutting-edge Belarusian technologies, substituting critical imports, and bolstering the country’s technological sovereignty.

The program’s fulfillment by 2030 is expected to increase the share of innovation-active organizations up to 45%, with the volume of export of science-intensive and high-tech products up to Br9 billion, including at least Br2 billion from companies residing in technoparks.