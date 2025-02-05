Aleksandr Lukashenko approves state investment program for 2025

On 5 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 49 to approve the state investment program for the year 2025.

A total of Br2.207 billion has been earmarked to finance the objects included in the program this year. More than 80% of them will be spent on the state programs Roads of Belarus, People's Health and Demographic Security, Education and Youth Policy, Housing Construction, Agrarian Business, Border Security and others.

State capital contributions and money of the national development fund have been distributed among social facilities, including healthcare facilities, education facilities, culture facilities, and sport facilities, water deferrization stations, rental housing, including housing for specialists of the most demanded positions and professions.

In 2025, the program will fund the projects to build and reconstruct:

highways M10 (Gomel - Kobrin), M3 (Minsk - Vitebsk), P46 (Lepel - Polotsk), P53 (Sloboda – Novosady);

bridges over the Pripyat River (in Mozyr) and over the Sozh River (on the highway P30 Gomel - Vetka - Cherikov);

technoparks in Brest, Pinsk, Baranovichi, and an industrial park in Grodno;

hospital in Postavy, Grodno regional oncology center, new buildings of Brest regional hospital, the National Research and Treatment Center for Pediatric Oncology in Borovlyany, rehabilitation center in Aksakovshchina;

school in Ostrovets, laboratory and educational buildings of Belarusian National Technical University, the sports and recreation center of Belarusian State University, and Dinamo sports complex;

buildings of the Holy Dormition Zhirovichi Monastery, Alexander Nevsky Church at the military cemetery in Minsk.

The 2025 state investment program lists a total of 82 facilities, 40 of which are supposed to be commissioned