Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended People's Unity Day greetings to fellow Belarusians.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted: “During its thousand-year journey to self-determination the Belarusian nation worthily overcame multiple attempts to deprive the people of its historical prospects, cultural and spiritual distinctiveness. The date 17 September 1939 is a symbol of historical formalization of the Belarusian nation and of the sincere eagerness of Belarusians, who were separated against their will, to live in their own home as one family.”

The congratulatory message reads that after acquiring a holistic and unique image of a cozy and hospitable country in the center of Europe, the reunited Belarus became a place of strength for millions of citizens, who honorably endured complex twists of the 20th century and now stand guard over the sovereignty and independence of the native land.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked: “The People's Unity Day offers gratitude of contemporaries to the previous generations, who defended their right to make their own fate. It inspires pride for the country and makes one realize that Belarusians are one people. It is the foundation of stability and well-being of the modern Belarusian state. United by a dream of successful and prosperous Belarus and learning from our history, we build common future through constructive work in peace and accord.”

The President stressed that while bolstering Belarusian statehood, Belarusians stand together as they continue the journey to new heights and brilliant victories able to make their descendants proud. The head of state wished everyone good health, happiness, and prosperity.