Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to specify provisions on Belarus' Defense Ministry, General Staff

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 36 specifying the provisions on the Belarusian Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus. The document was adopted in order to bring Decree No. 719 dated 7 December 2006 in line with the Military Doctrine.

In particular, the functions of the Defense Ministry have been expanded to include provisions on patriotic education measures in the Armed Forces and to provide media coverage of the activities of the Armed Forces. The document also specifies the composition of the Defense Ministry board.

The functions of the General Staff have been expanded to include a provision on coordination of the military component of the state military establishment on matters of ensuring military security and armed defense.