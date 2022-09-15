President’s Decree on stay of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus set out in new wording

On 14 September, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 326 to give a new wording to Decree No. 420 of 30 August 2014 "On the Stay of Ukrainian Citizens in the Republic of Belarus”.

The document is designed to assist citizens who arrived in Belarus from Ukraine and found themselves in a difficult life situation.

The decree grants this category of persons the rights on an equal footing with Belarusian citizens, namely to preschool, general and vocational education; obtaining vocational, specialized secondary and higher education at the expense of the national or local budgets or on fee terms; affordable medical care; allocation of allowances for children and pensions.

According to the decree, citizens of Ukraine shall be exempt from paying state fees for a temporary residence permit in Belarus, an application for permanent residence in Belarus, a biometric residence permit.

“Employers of the Republic of Belarus who employ Ukrainian citizens shall be exempt from paying state taxes for a special permit for the right to employment in Belarus; a permit to employ foreign labor in Belarus; a one-time extension of permits to attract foreign labor to the country.”

It is emphasized that the document will facilitate the integration of Ukrainian citizens into Belarusian society and will ensure prompt settlement of issues regarding their social support and labor activities.