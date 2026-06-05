Opening ceremony of 15th Festival of National Cultures in Grodno

The Festival of National Cultures has transformed from a modest regional event into an occasion whose fame has spread beyond the country’s borders, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the opening ceremony of the 15th Festival of National Cultures in Grodno on 5 June.

Addressing the guests and participants of the festival, the head of state admitted that he had long wanted to visit this celebration in Grodno. “We have the Slavianski Bazaar, we have Alexandria, the creative intelligentsia gathers in Brest... But there is no other festival like this one anywhere,” he said. “It is very good, and we guessed right here, that this festival takes place in the beautiful western center of Belarus, in Grodno. Good, decent people live here, people who approach everyone with an open heart.”

“The idea of this celebration reflects the rich history of our native land. This land is located at the crossroads of trade routes, where civilizations met (and clashed), where peoples met, religions met, where our national mentality was formed. This means openness, hospitality, the ability to work together, to be friends, and the readiness to welcome everyone who comes in peace and with goodwill,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“People have been drawn to us - we must not push them away. We must show our openness. If we take pride in our mentality and our hospitality, we must demonstrate that hospitality. Everyone should feel good living in our Belarus. This is our future,” the Belarusian leader said.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Festival of National Cultures was developed as a tradition of sovereign Belarus. He then addressed the importance of traditions for the sovereignty and independence of the state: “I often say, if you want to be sovereign and independent, you have to have your own traditions. And this? This is one of the traditions we created.”

This year’s celebration marks the forum’s 30th anniversary. The president pointed out that while the very first festival featured representatives of just 11 nationalities, today there are over 40.

“Over this time, the forum has transformed from a modest regional event into a cultural event whose fame has spread beyond the country. And its capital, Grodno, has become a true Mecca for thousands of tourists, including those from European states,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “These people are not hindered by the three-meter fences erected by our western neighbors, nor by the latest ‘iron curtains’ with which they try to frighten us. We are not forcing ourselves on anyone, but we remain ready for a civilized dialogue in the interests of our peoples.”

Addressing representatives of national associations, the head of state expressed gratitude for their diplomatic initiatives, emphasizing the importance of people’s diplomacy in developing relations with other countries.

“Belarus maintains friendship with many countries, and you help us with that. You are true people’s diplomacy. The fact that you speak well of Belarus benefits us. We understand that this is not charity,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “Behind your every word there are actions. Your word carries great weight. This is what people’s diplomacy is all about, and I thank you for it. When people are bound together by cultural, grassroots, and family diplomacy, we politicians are powerless to break that bond.”

“Moreover, international families, and I am a staunch supporter of this, are a common occurrence in Belarus. They give birth to wonderful, beautiful, intelligent children who speak many of the world’s languages fluently,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The president also noted that 37,000 foreign students are studying at Belarusian universities. “It is especially gratifying when talented individuals stay here and achieve professional success in a wide range of fields. When I visit educational institutions and healthcare facilities, I see not only our Azerbaijani, Armenian, Ukrainian, or Russian citizens. I also see people from the Near and Far East, from Africa. People who, after receiving an education here, have stayed with us. And they are good specialists. We welcome this,” he said.

“And most importantly, we all must be, and are, united by the memory of the great feat of the Soviet people. Had it not been for that, we would not be here either. An enormous number, thousands and hundreds of thousands, of residents of Grodno perished in that war. Often they perished for nothing. That is why we must cherish peace,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “We Belarusians remember representatives of all nationalities, and there were more than 70 of them, who fought on the front, in partisan detachments, or in the underground, liberating our Belarus.”

The head of state thanked everyone who ensures the running of this celebration and develops this unique festival. “A huge thank you to our organizers, the governor, the authorities of Grodno Oblast, the participants, and all the caring people who create the atmosphere of friendship and respect for different cultures that we are all so proud of,” he said.

The president congratulated the participants and guests on the occasion of the Festival of National Cultures, wishing prosperity to both the celebration and the city of Grodno. Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that back in the 1990s, he began his election campaign right here in this regional center. “I remember I promised you that I would always remember this, when you rejected your so-called candidates and supported me, a young man at the time, in those elections, voting for me. Everything you asked of me, I have done. And I will do even more,” the Belarusian leader assured.

The head of state was presented with a festive round loaf of bread and the crystal symbol of the Festival of National Cultures as a token of gratitude for preserving peace and friendship on Belarusian soil. “You see, I didn’t come here in vain. Fresh bread and a beautiful gift for the Palace of Independence. Thank you, residents of Grodno!” the president said in gratitude.