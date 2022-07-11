Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked to each other over the phone on 11 July.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed matters concerning Kaliningrad Oblast transit seriously and thoroughly. It was one of the central topics during the phone conversation.

The leaders also discussed progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

They spoke at length about the situation in the post-Soviet space, too.

Deliveries of Russian energy resources to Europe were also high on the agenda and were discussed at length. The Russian president informed his Belarusian counterpart about the evolving situation in detail. Vladimir Putin noted that due to multiple complications ahead of the winter period – large shortage and a serious situation with deliveries as a whole – Russia stands ready to honor its commitments and supply natural gas and other energy resources if Western Europe countries want it.

Shipments of Belarusian goods via St Petersburg ports and the construction of a Belarusian port in Bronka were also discussed.

Apart from that, in continuation of recent negotiations the presidents of Belarus and Russia continued discussing defense and security of the two countries.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also touched upon bilateral relations. They discussed the schedule of forthcoming meetings among other things.