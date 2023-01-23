Telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov

The current state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan were discussed during a telephone conversation between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov on 23 January.

The leaders of the countries exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Sadyr Japarov welcomed a significant increase in trade and economic cooperation in 2022, and highlighted the importance of continuing joint cooperation projects. The heads of state also discussed integration issues, including taking into account the priorities and tasks of the Belarusian chairmanship in the CSTO. In general, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan efficiently cooperate in various associations, including the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.