Telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked to each other over the phone in the evening on 2 June. The phone call focused on topical matters of Belarusian-Russian relations.

The conversation touched upon the matter of organizing and holding the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia that will take place in Minsk and the oblast.

The heads of state also discussed the international agenda and the situation in the region.

The topics they touched upon also included trade and economic relations in view of the introduction of a new import tracking system by Russia.