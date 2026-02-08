Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has talked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the phone in the evening of 8 February.

The main topic of their conversation was the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. The Presidents discussed the schedule of the meeting, its agenda, and other preparations for the upcoming event that will consider the key aspects of integration between Belarus and Russia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed a number of current issues in Belarusian-Russian relations, with a focus on the joint projects. The heads of state also touched upon international topics and the regional situation.