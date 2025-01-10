Belarus President’s scholarships for 2025 awarded to 49 postgraduate students

The Belarusian President’s scholarships for the year 2025 have been awarded to 49 postgraduate students, who pursue thesis research in priority areas of technical, medical, chemical, economic, pedagogical and other activities in educational institutions and research organizations. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the relevant executive order on 10 January.

The Belarusian President has been awarding such scholarships annually since 2007 based on the results of an open competition. They are designed to stimulate the attraction and retention of young researchers in the field of science, support their creative initiative, develop national scientific schools, and train researchers of the highest qualification.