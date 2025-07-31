Meeting with heads of Belarus’ diplomatic missions

“Military mobilization” is needed in order to keep the country’s economy operating in a complicated international situation. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the statement as he met with heads of Belarus’ diplomatic missions.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “This year and the following ones will be very complicated and intense. This is why I warn everyone present, primarily the officials, who take care of economy. Don’t take it amiss but pressure and requirements will only get higher because of it. We have to mobilize not only in the time of war and in the time of combat operations but also in the time of peace. You may consider that we live in a very complicated peacetime that requires a military mobilization. I’d like everyone to grasp it. Tough and at times unconventional methods of work are needed. But the country’s economy needs to hold. It is not a simple thing to do considering the fever that is present on international markets, in the global economy.”

He recalled that Belarus’ is an open economy and it is necessary to export more than half of the products it makes and receive the relevant revenues.

“This is why only forge ahead without any explanations. If there are no results, then I am sorry but you are not there,” the president stressed.