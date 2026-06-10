Condolences to family and friends of USSR People’s Artist Lyudmila Chursina

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of USSR People’s Artist Lyudmila Chursina.

“Please, accept my condolences over the death of USSR People’s Artist Lyudmila Alekseyevna Chursina. Lyudmila Alekseyevna [Chursina] dedicated her life to serving art, winning the sincere love and recognition of numerous fans. The characters she created in movies and on the theater stage have become examples of the highest craftsmanship. They captivated the audience with the strength of character and generated unique emotions. We will forever cherish her memory in our hearts,” the condolence message reads.