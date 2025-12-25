Condolences to family and friends of People’s Artist of Russia Vera Alentova

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the late People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Vera Alentova.

“A talented actress, cherished by generations of viewers, has left us,” the message reads. “The unforgettable characters she portrayed offered audiences profound emotion, captivating them with the strength of a feminine spirit. Vera Alentova’s legacy is an invaluable gift to the arts, and her bright memory will be cherished in our hearts forever.”